Tamil Teacher Records Virtual Lessons, Distributes Pen Drives To Children With No Internet Access

As the COVID-19 pandemic affected the usual routine of school students, many teachers across the country have come up with innovative ways to help children continue learning from home.

One such teacher, Hemalatha from S Kunathur Government Higher Secondary School situated at Gingee, Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu, who teaches Tamil language to students, has come up with a unique way through which lessons could be given to students that lack access to the internet.

Hemalatha saved all her virtual classes for the academic year in pen drives which she later delivered them to children who don't have internet access.

Hemalatha was concerned about the students belonging to rural areas who would forget their syllabus as regular classes were affected.

She saved all her classes covering 53 chapters and six essays of her Tamil subject in 30 pen drives and distributed them directly to her students.

With her genuine efforts helping many students amid the pandemic, her former student and a robotic engineer, Shahil Hameed, stepped forward to help her with graphic designing of the lessons.

"As most students in rural areas lack internet access, it is difficult for them to carry on with online classes. They can use these USB drives anywhere by accessing a laptop, which must be available with college students in their areas," explains Hemalatha as reported by The New Indian Express.

Hemalatha has also received the Best Teacher Award from the State government in 2020.

