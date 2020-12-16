Farmers' Protest: Both Lanes Of Delhi-Jaipur Highway Blocked

Both lanes of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway have been blocked after Rajasthan farmers began to march towards Delhi after the mahapanchayat organised in Rewari ended. Earlier during the day, the farmers had blocked the highway and cleared it after halting traffic for a long time.

"We won't let it happen again, normal people won't suffer. We wanted them to realise for once how even a few minutes are important," says Rakesh Tikait of Bhartiya Kisan Union earlier.

Various borders have been blocked by the farmers today as they decide to intensify their protest against the new farm laws passed by the government in September 2020.

