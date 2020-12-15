Goa Startup Offers Biodegradable Paper Bags For Packing 'Liquid Material', Ensures Zero Leakage

As plastic pollution becomes an important cause of concern for all, a start-up based out of Goa has come up with unique packaging solutions to combat this issue.

The start-up, La Fabrica Craft, founded by Sachin Gangadharan provides biodegradable packaging solutions through innovative paper bags that can carry 'liquids'.

These paper bags ensure that there is no leakage of liquid material packed in them and can carry weights up to 20 kilograms. The liquid food items can be retained in the paper bags for a maximum duration of 46 hours before it starts leaking.

Since most food items are delivered in plastic materials to avoid leakage, these paper packaging bags can replace them leading to a reduction in plastic pollution.



According to the source, the biodegradable bags are made with recycled paper pulp or enzymes drawn from cotton, wheat husk or other organic material. The paper is made mostly from carbon-neutral practices. For shaping the paper bag into a pouch, self-help groups and locals are also involved. For leak-proof packaging, the paper is layered with Poly Lactic Acid (PLA), which is a polymer mainly derived from corn or tapioca starch.

Once used, the packaging could be put in a compost which allows it to biodegrade through an anaerobic process, aiming at zero waste generation.

For improving the finishing of the product, the start-up is also working on using corn and bagasse products to replace PLA, to ensure that the packaging bags biodegrade naturally without the need for composting.

Also Read: This Startup Can Build A House In Three Weeks While Producing Less Carbon Footprint