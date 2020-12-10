This Startup Can Build A House In Three Weeks While Producing Less Carbon Footprint

A startup by three mechanical engineering graduates from IIT-Madras, Tvasta, has come up with a solution which would allow building a house in less than three weeks.

The startup claims to build houses at nearly half the cost which is used for traditional construction by the use of 3D printing technology.

For the construction of the building, the plan is firstly made in 2D. Once the plan for the house is completed, it is printed in 3D and the house is then constructed.

While constructing houses, Tvasta avoids using any traditional construction materials such as bricks. The founders claim that the material used for the construction is stronger, lighter and more sustainable as it brings a lesser carbon footprint than traditional material.

It uses a proprietary concrete mix for construction. Unlike the traditional methods used for construction that takes a minimum of 21 days to 48 days, the complete structure could be completed within 7-10 days by using the 3D printing technology.

The technology used in the construction of houses has been developed indigenously in India. The founders of the startup said that if it is adopted by the construction sector, then it can transform the entire housing industry.

"The target is the affordable housing segment. We can roll this out for mass adoption," said C Vidyashankar, the co-founder of Tvasta as reported by The Times Of India.

The technology of 'Concrete 3D Printing' brings together machine, material and software and is expanding the frontiers of the modern-day construction practices.

The concrete 3D printers that require the use of various sub-technologies for the formation and handling of raw material are in various stages of receiving the patent.

Also Read: Jharkhand: Over 7,000 Women Quit Selling Alcohol, Earn Life Of Dignity Under Govt Scheme