Indian Media Falls Prey To Pakistan Army's Narrative Of 'Farmers Demanding Khalistan'
India | 1 Feb 2021 12:52 PM GMT
Indian media and BJP leaders fall prey to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) narrative of 'Farmers Demanding Khalistan', according to DisinfoLab, an European Union based non-profit organisation.
