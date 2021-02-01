Videos

Indian Media Falls Prey To Pakistan Army's Narrative Of 'Farmers Demanding Khalistan'

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   1 Feb 2021 12:52 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Indian media and BJP leaders fall prey to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) narrative of 'Farmers Demanding Khalistan', according to DisinfoLab

Indian media and BJP leaders fall prey to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) narrative of 'Farmers Demanding Khalistan', according to DisinfoLab, an European Union based non-profit organisation.

Tags:    farmers protestPakistanFact Check
