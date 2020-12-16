'Excited To Be First': Personal Support Worker In Canada Gets First Vaccine Shot

The vaccination drive in Canada started today. Anita Quidangen made history as she was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She is a personal support worker who worked in a long term care home during the outbreak of the first wave. A video of her getting the shot was also shared by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudreau.

"Anita Quidangen, a personal support worker in Toronto, was one of the first people in Canada to be given Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. This is a big step forward in our fight against the virus, but we're not out of the woods yet," Trudeau tweeted along with a video.

