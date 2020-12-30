CISF's Eight Trusted Four-legged Warriors Retire After 10 Years Of Service

Eight of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)'s canine members officially retired from duty on December 24 after 10 years of service. During their service, they conducted anti-sabotage checks, participated in mock drills and anti-terror sweeping exercises at the Delhi Metro.

Two nine-year-old female Labradors, Blacky and Pesty, along with six others including Rosy and Tweeky - German Shepherds, Jency, Lilly and Lucy- all Labradors and Minis, and a Cocker Spaniel retired from the CISF's canine squad after serving at the Delhi Metro and the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The eight dogs bid adieu to the force during a farewell ceremony organized specially for them at their Shastri Park kennel in east Delhi. In the video, they are being awarded medals each for their distinguished services and for their dedication. The dogs were then served cake made of dog food.

