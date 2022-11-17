All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh: Villagers Oppose Public Hearing Organized For Mining Project; Fear Destruction Of Forest, Two Reservoirs
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Chhattisgarh, 17 Nov 2022 11:10 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Affected villagers strongly contested the public hearing organized for the Bhaskarpara coal mining project allotted to Prakash Industries in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh. Villagers claim that mining will result in the destruction of the forest and two reservoirs that irrigate an area of more than 700 hectares.
