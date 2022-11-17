All section
Chhattisgarh: Villagers Oppose Public Hearing Organized For Mining Project; Fear Destruction Of Forest, Two Reservoirs

Chhattisgarh,  17 Nov 2022 11:10 AM GMT

Affected villagers strongly contested the public hearing organized for the Bhaskarpara coal mining project allotted to Prakash Industries in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh. Villagers claim that mining will result in the destruction of the forest and two reservoirs that irrigate an area of more than 700 hectares.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
