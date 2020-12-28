Bengaluru Couple Rides 200 Km On Fat Tandem Bike

A Bengaluru-based couple, Sanat Rath and Pramita Mishra became the first set of Indian cyclists to ride a fat tandem bike by successfully completing the 200km KGF brevet (long-distance endurance ride) on December 5.

The brevet was organised by Bangalore Randonneurs (BR). The couple were known as the 'Tandem Couple' in the cycling community. They took 12 hours and 7 minutes to cover the distance of 200km. However, the allotted time to complete the race was 13.5 hours.

Rath is a Bengaluru-based techie and Mishra is a faculty member at the Indian Institute Of Science (IISc). On September 22 and on November 29, the couple had completed 100km on a fat tandem bike.

Also Read: 'Allegations Against Father Kottoor, Sister Sephy Beyond Belief': Church On Conviction Of Sister Abhaya's Killers