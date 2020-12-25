Trending

'Allegations Against Father Kottoor, Sister Sephy Beyond Belief': Church On Conviction Of Sister Abhaya's Killers

Responding to the verdict, the PRO of the church said the charges against the duo were beyond belief. However, the church respects the court's allegations against the order.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   25 Dec 2020 12:45 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Allegations Against Father Kottoor, Sister Sephy Beyond Belief: Church On Conviction Of Sister Abhayas Killers

The Knanaya Catholic Archeparchy of Kottayam on Wednesday, termed the allegations against Father Joseph Kottoor and Sister Sephy in Sister Abhaya's are beyond belief.

Father Joseph and Sister Sephy were convicted and sentenced to life by a CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram, for murdering 21-year-old Sister Abhaya in 1992.

Responding to the verdict, the public relations officer of the church said the death of sister Abhaya was sad and unfortunate. But the charges against the duo were beyond belief. However, the church respects the court's allegations against the order.

The PRO said both Kottoor and Sephy have all rights to appeal against the judgment and prove their innocence. "The archdiocese is saddened and regrets the course of events," the statement quoted by The News Minute.

The duo and sister Abhaya were part of the same archdiocese. The archdiocese said it was 'sad and sorry over the developments'.

Expressing his sigh of relief over the judgment, Sister Abhaya Action Council convenor Jomon Puthenpurackal said that justice would be served when the higher courts will reject the appeals to be filed by the convicts.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

