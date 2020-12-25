The Knanaya Catholic Archeparchy of Kottayam on Wednesday, termed the allegations against Father Joseph Kottoor and Sister Sephy in Sister Abhaya's are beyond belief.

Father Joseph and Sister Sephy were convicted and sentenced to life by a CBI court in Thiruvananthapuram, for murdering 21-year-old Sister Abhaya in 1992.

Responding to the verdict, the public relations officer of the church said the death of sister Abhaya was sad and unfortunate. But the charges against the duo were beyond belief. However, the church respects the court's allegations against the order.

The PRO said both Kottoor and Sephy have all rights to appeal against the judgment and prove their innocence. "The archdiocese is saddened and regrets the course of events," the statement quoted by The News Minute.

The duo and sister Abhaya were part of the same archdiocese. The archdiocese said it was 'sad and sorry over the developments'.

Expressing his sigh of relief over the judgment, Sister Abhaya Action Council convenor Jomon Puthenpurackal said that justice would be served when the higher courts will reject the appeals to be filed by the convicts.

