Amitabh Bachchan unveiled Aditya Birla Group’s new tagline - “A Force For Good”
Writer: Abhishek Mazumdar
Abhishek Mazumdar is an Indian media entrepreneur and the Co-founder & CEO of The Logical Indian. Abhishek's media startup, The Logical Indian is an independent and public-spirited digital media platform. Building an independent, bootstrapped, and profitable media company is a testimony to Abhishek's profound and exceptional entrepreneurial abilities.
India, 20 Sep 2024 11:08 AM GMT
Editor : Al Arafat Sherfuddeen |
Passionate writer about current events, politics and happenings nationally and globally. An agent of communal harmony and an ardent Arsenal fan.
Creatives : Abhishek Mazumdar
Abhishek Mazumdar is an Indian media entrepreneur and the Co-founder & CEO of The Logical Indian. Abhishek's media startup, The Logical Indian is an independent and public-spirited digital media platform. Building an independent, bootstrapped, and profitable media company is a testimony to Abhishek's profound and exceptional entrepreneurial abilities.
For the first time ever! on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan unveiled Aditya Birla Group’s new tagline, “A Force For Good,” marking a significant milestone in the Group’s journey. By choosing one of India’s most beloved shows as the platform to reach out to India at large, Aditya Birla Group not only emphasised its role as a transformative force in business but also showcased its dedication to making a positive impact on the world.
For the first time ever! on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan unveiled Aditya Birla Group’s new tagline, “A Force For Good,” marking a significant milestone in the Group’s journey. By choosing one of India’s most beloved shows as the platform to reach out to India at large, Aditya Birla Group not only emphasised its role as a transformative force in business but also showcased its dedication to making a positive impact on the world.