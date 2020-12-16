AIIMS Nurses Accuse Hospital Of Cruelty To Patients By Recruiting Unskilled, Inexperienced Nurses

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) nurses' Union who went on an indefinite strike on December 13, blamed the hospital authorities for the suffering of the patients. Videos of the nurses demonstrating outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium went viral on social media. The nurses have said that the hospital authorities are putting the patients at risk with their plans to recruit nurses on contract as they are "unskilled and inexperienced."

The nurses union accused the hospital of "cruelty and negligent behavior" and said the plan was "anti-labour" as contractual employees always get low salaries. "If they are really concerned for the patients they could have called us for discussion or negotiation. It has been a month since we sent the strike notice, but we have not been called for any constructive discussion," the statement read.

The strike started on December 14 over a list of 23 demands. The first demand was revised salary under Sixth Pay Commission. Earlier, the hospital had appealed to the nurses to reconsider their strike amid the COVID-19 situation. AIIMS is one of the key dedicated facilities for COVID.

