Fact Check: Fake News Viral On Social Media About Adani Group

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   23 Dec 2020 12:13 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Many fake news to show the proximity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Adani Group goes viral on social media. Here are some of the fake news debunked by The Logical Indian.

Many fake news about Adani Group has gone viral on social media in the backdrop of farmers' protest. The fake posts are being shared to show the proximity of founder of Adani Group, Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video shows a list of Fact Checks done by The Logical Indian about the same.

