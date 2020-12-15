Farmers' Protest: 10-Year-Old Recites Poem On Farmers At Tikri Border

A 10-year-old girl, Jaskirat Kaur, recited a poem on the protest site Tikri Border on farmers on Tuesday. Jaskirat has come to the Tikri border with her grandfather, 62-year-old Diwan Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab. Protesters listened to her and applauded her.

Grain shops, mandis and other essential commodities stores in various states have been closed as the farmers called for Bharat bandh today.



Over 250 mandis in Rajasthan are closed till 3 pm today. Various mandis in Delhi have also been closed, and the city witnesses a strike of taxi and auto unions. The next round of talks between the centre and the farmers are to take place on December 9.

