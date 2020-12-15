Kerala Journalist Dies In Road Accident, Family Suspects Foul Play

A Kerala journalist died on Monday in a road accident after a vehicle hit his two-wheeler near Karakkamandapam on Monday.

The locals rushed SV Pradeep to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. According to The News Minute report, there was a delay in taking him to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Pradeep's scooter, has not been identified, as the spot where the incident occurred does not have any CCTV cameras or traffic cameras installed, Nemon Police informed the media.

However, the journalist's family is suspecting a foul play. Pradeep's mother, Vasantha Kumari alleged that he had received multiple threats earlier on social media. The 36-year-old ran an online channel, Bharatlive, and had written a series of stories on the gold smudging case, and crimes involving politicians and their families.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking a probe into the matter, and the Police have formed a special team to investigate the matter.

Opposition party leader Ramesh Chennithala took to Facebook, alleging a foul play behind the journalist's death, and urged the government to conduct a high-level inquiry.

A resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Pradeep had worked with several Malayalam TV Channels, including News18, Manorama News, MediaOne etc., and had been known for his exposes related to the state government. SV Pradeep is survived by his wife and two children.



