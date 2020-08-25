Uplifting

Chhattisgarh: Women Toss Sarees To Save Two Men Being Swept Away By Flood

After they saw the men being swept away, the women quickly took a rod lying nearby and tied the sarees they had brought with them and tossed it towards the men.

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh   |   25 Aug 2020 2:17 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-25T19:50:35+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: The Times Of India

Two women in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district used their sarees to rescue two men who were being swept away by the flood.

Recognising their courage, the administration has decided to felicitate the two women -- Poornima Kewant, 40, and Panchwati, 35.

The two women were bathing in an anicut at Chindbhog on August 19 when they saw three men being swept downstream. The current was extremely strong. The women quickly took a rod lying nearby and tied the sarees they had brought with them and tossed it towards the men. Anil, 23, and Rameshwar Patel, 35, grabbed the sarees and the women hauled them in.

Without the presence of the rod, the sarees would not have reached the trio. Pathariya sub-divisional magistrate Anuradha Agrawal appreciated their presence of mind.

However, 30-year-old Manjoj Patel, a third youth, could not hold on to the sarees and was swept away by the current. His body was found in Pathargadi region two days later.

"The two women displayed tremendous courage and presence of mind. They deserve appreciation. I will recommend their names for awards," The Times Of India quoted Agrawal as saying.

