Uplifting

Watch: Woman Covers Stray Dog Shivering In Rain With Her Scarf In Turkey

"The weather was so cold. I just couldn't take it when I saw him shivering," the woman said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   25 Aug 2020 11:15 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-25T18:38:03+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Susanta Nanda/Twitter

A woman's act of kindness has touched several social media users' hearts. In a viral video, the woman in Turkey can be seen covering a stray dog shivering in rain with a scarf.

The woman, identified as Duygu Elma, was seen hoisting her umbrella up as it was raining when she noticed a dog shivering in the cold. She then covered the dog gently with a scarf.

The video had earlier surfaced in January last year, but it was shared again recently on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda. "God does not look at your possessions, but he looks at your heart & deeds," he wrote.

Speaking of the attention as she got, Elma said that she was surprised. "The weather was so cold. I just couldn't take it when I saw him shivering," NDTV quoted her as saying. "I couldn't imagine that my actions would receive this attention. I'm very surprised about it."

