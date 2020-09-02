J&K: In A First, Woman IPS Officer Appointed As Inspector General Of CRPF Srinagar Sector

In a first, a female IPS officer has been appointed as Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Srinagar sector. This is one of the terrorist-affected areas in Jammu and Kashmir.

IPS officer of the 1996-batch Telangana cadre, Charu Sinha will head the Srinagar sector for CRPF as the Inspector General.

Charu has earlier worked as IG, the Bihar sector in CRPF and has dealt with Naxals. Various anti-Naxal operations were led by her. She was later transferred to IG Jammu in CRPF.

A fresh order that came on Monday, August 31, appointed Charu as the IG Srinagar sector -- a sector which started functioning in 2005 but never had a female officer at the IG level.

This sector closely worked with the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police and involved in anti-terror operations.

All operations in this sector will now be headed by Charu, NDTV reported.

"Srinagar sector is located at Brein Nishat, Srinagar (J-K). It started functioning in 2005. Srinagar Sector has operational jurisdiction over three districts of J-K- Budgam, Ganderbal, and Srinagar and Union Territory of Ladakh," a CRPF said.

"It includes 2 ranges, 22 executive units, and 3 Mahila companies. Apart from it, Srinagar Sector has administrative control on Group Centre-Srinagar," the paramilitary force added.

Four senior cadres and six IPS officers have now been transferred or inducted in CRPF. IPS officers Maheshwar Dayal (Jharkhand sector), PS Ranpise (Jammu sector), Raju Bhargava (Work) have been inducted into the CRPF.

Charu will be replaced by PS Ranpise as head of the Jammu sector.

