Uplifting

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh To Make Free Travel Arrangements For Students Appearing In NEET, JEE Exams

By August 31, all students in Madhya Pradesh interested to avail the facility will have to register themselves by calling on 181, or through the portal https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   31 Aug 2020 2:31 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh To Make Free Travel Arrangements For Students Appearing In NEET, JEE Exams

Image Credit: News18

Free travel arrangements have been announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for all students from Madhya Pradesh who are set to appear in the NEET, JEE examinations.

Free travel arrangements will be provided to them from the block or district headquarters to the examination centre by the government.

By August 31, all students interested to avail the facility will have to register themselves by calling on 181, or through the portal https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19, NDTV reported.

Similarly, the Chhattisgarh government too will arrange free transport for candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations. All district collectors have been instructed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to ensure free transport to and fro for candidates from their areas to examination centres, News18 reported.

District nodal officers will also have to be appointed to coordinate with Regional Transport Office (RTO)and District Transport Office (DTO) to arrange buses, vans and other vehicles.

"The JEE exam will be conducted from September 1, so buses will have to be run from August 31 for the candidates who hail from places located far off from examination centres," an official said.

The CM has instructed that physical distancing norms be maintained during the travel. One parent will be allowed to accompany girl students during the journey. The state government will bear the expenditure of the entire travel.

Also Read: "Free Treatment For Critical COVID-19 Patients In Private Hospitals": Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian