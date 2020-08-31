Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh To Make Free Travel Arrangements For Students Appearing In NEET, JEE Exams

Free travel arrangements have been announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for all students from Madhya Pradesh who are set to appear in the NEET, JEE examinations.

Free travel arrangements will be provided to them from the block or district headquarters to the examination centre by the government.

By August 31, all students interested to avail the facility will have to register themselves by calling on 181, or through the portal https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19, NDTV reported.

Similarly, the Chhattisgarh government too will arrange free transport for candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations. All district collectors have been instructed by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to ensure free transport to and fro for candidates from their areas to examination centres, News18 reported.

District nodal officers will also have to be appointed to coordinate with Regional Transport Office (RTO)and District Transport Office (DTO) to arrange buses, vans and other vehicles.

"The JEE exam will be conducted from September 1, so buses will have to be run from August 31 for the candidates who hail from places located far off from examination centres," an official said.

The CM has instructed that physical distancing norms be maintained during the travel. One parent will be allowed to accompany girl students during the journey. The state government will bear the expenditure of the entire travel.

