West Bengal: Muslim Bride Asks For Books As 'Mahr' From Groom's Family In Murshidabad

Tons of books stacked on one side to be gifted as 'mahr' (dowry that a groom needs to pay to ensure the bride's financial security) during a marriage ceremony is not a usual sight. However, a 24-year-old woman from West Bengal's Murshidabad has set an example when she demanded as many as 60 books as 'mahr'.

According to The Telegraph, Moyna Khatun, a resident of Murshidabad's Suti and an Arts graduate from the Kalyani University's DN College, tied the knot with Mizanur Rahman, 24, a geography graduate from Bihar's Bhagalpur University on Monday, March 1.

An avid reader, Moyna had openly shared her wish to be gifted books instead of the traditional mahr for the ritual. The groom's family was reportedly 'overjoyed' at her 'unusual request' and decided to give more than what was asked for. One of the members of the groom's family said that besides the books, they would also be giving the bride an amount for her personal expenses.

Image Source: The Telegraph

"She had no interest in traditional mahr, which can go up to ₹50,000 these days. Initially shocked and awed by her parents' request, Mizanur's family happily accepted the demand," said a family member of Moyna.



The unusual dowry did not just draw the attention of the locals and relatives, it also earned praise from senior district officials who highlighted the importance of education among girls from the minority communities.

"The government is trying hard to bring all girls to schools so that literacy rate increases among them. The stress is particularly on girls from minority communities living in remote areas. Moyna has set a great example. The government believes if a girl is imparted education, it will transmit to next generations. Girls like Moyna can be used as a poster girl for this purpose," said a senior official.

