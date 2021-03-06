Send Ideas To Boost Women Safety To Noida Police, Become ACP For A Day

The Noida Police has invited suggestions from the residents about ensuring women's safety in the city. The resident giving the best propositions will be given a chance to become assistant commissioner of police for a day, informed the officials on Thursday.

The statement further said that even though both men and women could send their suggestions under this initiative, the opportunity of becoming assistant commissioner of police (ACP) would only be open to women.

This initiative has been planned ahead of International Women's Day which is held on March 8 every year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, Vrinda Shukla said that the top three winners would be given cash prizes of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000, respectively. She further added that the woman with the best entry would get the chance to serve as ACP (women safety) for a day.

She also said that not just women, any person in Gautam Buddh Nagar district could recommend practical ideas that could be implemented in the district to boost women safety and women empowerment.

According to the official notice, the entries could be e-mailed to "dcp-polws.gb@up.gov.in" or sent on Whatsapp number 9870395200 till March 7, reported NDTV.



The officials also added that all those sending suggestions should clearly mention their name, address and telephone number in their e-mails or Whatsapp messages.

Noida: Shooter Anshika Satyendra appointed as an Additional Commissioner of Police for a day on #WomensDay . Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh says, "The aim was to encourage women to join police force & also to send a message that police are very serious about women safety". pic.twitter.com/BSj8G6G3VN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2020

Last year, Noida police initiated a similar initiative ahead of Women's Day to emphasise the importance of women safety. It appointed Shooter Anshika Satyendra as Commissioner of Police for a day.

