Jharkhand: Investing His Own Money, School Principal Paints Village Walls To Help Kids Learn

The principal of a school in Jharkhand's Dumka district has adopted a unique and interesting approach in teaching children by using wall paintings.

Bankathi Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya's Principal, Shyam Kishore Gandhi, was also the first one to introduce Mohalla classes.

As the lockdown affected the studies of children who went to Anganwadi centres, the village walls were painted with various informative illustrations.

The wall paintings displayed English and Hindi letters along with the picture of fruits, animals, vegetables to help the children continue with their learning.

Since the lockdown led to discontinuation of regular classes for the last nine months, many students didn't quite remember what they were taught in school.

According to Gandhi, the paintings will be helpful for primary school students to revise their lessons.

The main objective of this initiative is to help children get admission directly into primary schools without going to Angarwadi centres as they have already lost one year due to the pandemic.

Gandhi says that whenever the children would come across these wall paintings, they could recall their previous lessons.

This method is proven to be beneficial in increasing the memory power of primary students as they fastly recall pictorial lessons even while playing on the streets in their village.

"Presently, the wall painting has been completed at more than 30 places of Kathi Para Tola in Bankathi for which I had to invest a total of ₹6,000 from my own pocket just for the sake of future of my students," said the principal as reported by The New Indian Express.

Gandhi is planning to cover the remaining eight tolas in the village with similar wall paintings. The initiative has been widely appreciated by the locals as it helped in increasing the learning power of their children.

