Watch: No Money To Buy Electric Motor, Odisha Farmer Installs Irrigation System Using Bamboo, Waste Bottles

The saying, "necessity is the mother of all invention" has come to life in Odisha's Mayurbhanj where a farmer installed a water wheel with the help of waste water bottles, bamboo shoots and other waste material to provide water to his fields.



The 35-year-old farmer, Mahur Tipiria, belonging to Badamtalia village under Sukruli block, took bamboo, rejected plastic bottles and iron rods to design the water wheel.

The system can irrigate his three-acre land without requiring any power supply. The farmer who attended school till class- II has left everyone surprised with his technical ingenuity.

While for Tipiria, the main drive behind the innovation was the need to sustain his farming without any extra cost.



Tipiria's water wheel has 40 blades. Each blade has a water bottle attached to it. As the wheel rotates with the help of the stream's flow, the water bottles get filled. Once the bottles reach the top the water is discharged into the bamboo pipe that carries it to his farmland.



The 10-ft high waterwheel is installed on the banks of river Kantakhairi. It is located strategically in a way where the water level is higher.



For the irrigation wheel to continue moving, no external source is required, the river stream is enough. Tipiria built the entire irrigation system in a month.

"My land remained unused post-Karif harvest and lack of irrigation facility did not help. I decided to find ways to prepare the land for Rabi crops but could not afford an electric motor. All this prompted me to devise a method and then the idea struck," Tipiria told The New Indian Express.

Now, he irrigates his land with the help of his waterwheel and has even started growing mustard, wheat and vegetables. His land is situated 300 metres from the waterwheel.

Before the innovation, Tipiria also tried to move outside his village looking for a job Kharif crops failed to produce any yield. However, now, with his ingenious innovation, Tiparia wants to continue farming.

Many farmers in his neighbouring villages visited the site where the waterwheel is installed to understand the mechanism of the device. His breakthrough was appreciated by the Karanjia Sub-Collector Rajanikanta Biswal and he has even asked Tipiria to elaborate on the waterwheel mechanism at the Horticulture office.

