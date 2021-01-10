Seven E-Vehicle Charging Stations To Come Up In Delhi, Government Identifies Location

The Delhi government has identified seven sites in the capital where the first charging stations for electric vehicles will come up. With this announcement, the government plans to create up to 250 charging stations within a year and around 100 by mid-2021.

Through this initiative, the government wants to make it convenient for people to use electric vehicles for transportation purposes.

As reported by The Times Of India, Delhi's transport minister Kailash Gahlot said that the government is going to sign an MoU with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). EESL is an energy service company under the Union ministry that has already installed charging stations in some parts of south Delhi.

The Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) is the state nodal agency for EVs, which will pool government land parcels for installation of charging stations across the city. However, Gahlot informed that different priority categories have been decided for installing the stations.

As per the categories, the first priority will be given to the land parcels of the transport department and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

For the seven DTC sites that have been identified as charging stations, work is expected to begin soon. These sites include depots in Dwarka Sector 2 and 8, Kalkaji and Sukhdev Vihar, bus terminals at Nehru Place and Mehrauli and DTC workshop at Okhla. As of now, the transport department has identified 630 sites.

Apart from locating suitable sites for these charging stations, the government is considering to have adequate space to accommodate at least five EVs at a time for charging. Also, the government is looking after the availability of power sources near the charging stations.

"We plan to create charging stations that can accommodate one slot for fast charging and four slots for slow charging of vehicles," said an official.

For making sure that this is implemented, the officials are also looking at locations for charging stations, such as workplaces or educational institutions.

The officials are planning a scheme for colleges and other educational institutions so they can provide space. The official added that they are trying to build a model through which any government organisation or private enterprise willing to provide space for charging gets an incentive. Presently, EESL pays 70 paise per unit charged at the location to the land-owning agency.

The official also informed that they are working to make a better scheme on similar lines.

Also Read : Kerala Man Designs 'Rocket Stove': No LPG Or Electricity Needed, Reduces Smoke By 80%