All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Vizag Trekker Creates History, Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp In Record 4 Days

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Vizag Trekker Creates History, Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp In Record 4 Days

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Andhra Pradesh,  20 Jan 2022 9:31 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

SVN Suresh Babu began his solo trek from Nepal's Lukla on December 20, 2021, and reached the Everest base camp on December 24. He successfully completed the trek in four days, which otherwise takes anywhere between 15 to 20 days on average.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

SVN Suresh Babu, a Visakhapatnam-based mountaineer, has scripted history by becoming the fastest solo trekker to reach Mount Everest base camp within a span of just four days. With this summit, he has become the first Indian to achieve the feat in such a short duration, touching a height of 5,364 metres above sea level.

Suresh started his quest for Everest trek from Visakhapatnam via Delhi to Kathmandu in Nepal. His solo trek started from Nepal's Lukla on December 20, 2021, and concluded at the Everest base camp on December 24.

Testing Conditions

Withstanding inclement weather conditions like freezing temperatures of -20°C and just 40 per cent oxygen at high altitudes, Suresh completed the base camp trek in four days by walking around 10 hours every day over rocky and snowy terrains. He successfully completed the trek in four days, which otherwise takes anywhere between 15 to 20 days on average, The New Indian Express reported.

High-Intensity Training

The mountaineer said that he had been doing regular high-intensity training in gyms and used to trek in the Eastern ghats over the last few years. It made his body and mind well prepared to achieve the remarkable feat.

Acute Adventure Institute of Nepal managed the walk schedule of the marathon trek programme. After completing the Everest camp trek, Suresh also climbed higher altitudes of Kala Patthar (5,550 metres above sea level) and hiked the Island peak at 6,160 metres. The trek concluded on January 1 when he came back to Kathmandu.

Recognising his solo adventure walk to Everest, the government of Nepal and the Acute Adventure Institute have authenticated his trip and felicitated him with certificates of recognition for his achievements.

Mountaineering has been an integral part of Suresh Babu's life for the last five years. Prior to solo trek to the Mount Everest Base Camp, the trekker has also done some short term adventure courses.

Also Read: This Husband-Wife Duo Aims To Make Ayurveda First Choice For Menstrual Healthcare

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Vizag Trekker 
Mt Everest Base Camp 
Mt Everest Record 
Suresh Babu 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X