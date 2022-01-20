Vizag Trekker Creates History, Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp In Record 4 Days

SVN Suresh Babu, a Visakhapatnam-based mountaineer, has scripted history by becoming the fastest solo trekker to reach Mount Everest base camp within a span of just four days. With this summit, he has become the first Indian to achieve the feat in such a short duration, touching a height of 5,364 metres above sea level.

Suresh started his quest for Everest trek from Visakhapatnam via Delhi to Kathmandu in Nepal. His solo trek started from Nepal's Lukla on December 20, 2021, and concluded at the Everest base camp on December 24.

Testing Conditions

Withstanding inclement weather conditions like freezing temperatures of -20°C and just 40 per cent oxygen at high altitudes, Suresh completed the base camp trek in four days by walking around 10 hours every day over rocky and snowy terrains. He successfully completed the trek in four days, which otherwise takes anywhere between 15 to 20 days on average, The New Indian Express reported.

High-Intensity Training

The mountaineer said that he had been doing regular high-intensity training in gyms and used to trek in the Eastern ghats over the last few years. It made his body and mind well prepared to achieve the remarkable feat.

Acute Adventure Institute of Nepal managed the walk schedule of the marathon trek programme. After completing the Everest camp trek, Suresh also climbed higher altitudes of Kala Patthar (5,550 metres above sea level) and hiked the Island peak at 6,160 metres. The trek concluded on January 1 when he came back to Kathmandu.

Recognising his solo adventure walk to Everest, the government of Nepal and the Acute Adventure Institute have authenticated his trip and felicitated him with certificates of recognition for his achievements.

Mountaineering has been an integral part of Suresh Babu's life for the last five years. Prior to solo trek to the Mount Everest Base Camp, the trekker has also done some short term adventure courses.

