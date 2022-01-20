All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This Husband-Wife Duo Aims To Make Ayurveda First Choice For Menstrual Healthcare

Image Credits: Gynoveda

Health

This Husband-Wife Duo Aims To Make Ayurveda First Choice For Menstrual Healthcare

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  20 Jan 2022 6:32 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Incepted in March 2019, health tech startup Gynoveda has built the world’s first MenoBot. It is a gynaecology robot that identifies menstrual health problems and prescribes Ayurvedic medicine with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On average, women experience 400 menstrual cycles and two pregnancies during their lifespan and are born to have healthy lifelong periods.

But they are often told that period abnormalities like pain, irregular cycles, and heavy flow are necessary evils in life. Universally, dominant advice is to grin and bear the pain.

More than 600 million women worldwide silently suffer from menstrual disorders like PCOS, PMS, irregular periods, painful periods, abnormal white discharge, yet they fear visiting a gynecologist.

With a vision to create a safe self-care solution that enables women to experience healthy periods, Ayurveda evangelists' husband-wife duo Rachana and Vishal Gupta launched Gynoveda with their dream to make Ayurveda the world's first choice for menstrual healthcare.

Rachana and Gupta quit their high-paying corporate jobs to pursue their passion.

An Excellent Remedy For Period Disorders

Gupta, founder, and CEO of Gynoveda suffered from lifestyle disorders for more than 10 years until Ayurveda offered a permanent cure. During his journey, he intensely studied Ayurveda and discovered excellent remedies for PCOS, period pain, irregular periods, abnormal discharge, and 20 such issues.

"Where modern science offers temporary relief, Ayurveda promises safe, long-lasting solutions that treat the root cause of period disorders to experience healthy periods lifelong," Gupta told The Logical Indian.

World's First Menobot

Incepted in March 2019, the health tech startup has also built the world's first MenoBot. It is a gynecology robot that identifies menstrual health problems and prescribes ayurvedic medicine with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

This MenoBot uses AI, identifies period abnormalities, and prescribes some ayurvedic supplements that target the root cause of the problem.

Gynoveda is a combination of two words, which means gyno, which stands for a woman, and veda, which is the knowledge of Ayurveda.

"A woman deals with a lot of problems, whether it is irregularity or delayed periods, or early periods or heavy bleeding, scanty flow, polycystic ovarian syndrome, also known as PCOS, fibroids, endometriosis, vaginal discharge and so on," Gupta said.

He added, "So, for each of these problems, there is a solid formulation prescribed by Ayurveda, which is not only known to treat these problems, but also prevent these problems from recurrence. And what Ayurveda prescribes, is a combination of potent herbs, which when brought together, do the magic of treatment as well as prevention."

He clarified that women are told PCOS is a universal phenomenon in the modern age and one should learn to live with it. However, PCOS is not a disease but a lifestyle disorder. Ayurveda shows the way to treat it.

Contraceptives or hormone pills (OCP) provide only temporary relief. He believes that Ayurveda helps overcome the root cause provides lifelong freedom from PCOS and prevents future recurrence.

100% Ayurvedic Pills

More than 40 potent herbs in Gynoveda PCOS Ayurvedic Pills help induce natural periods on-time every month without harmful side-effects of OCP. These Ayurvedic herbs also help purify the blood, balance hormones and improve chances to conceive by supporting timely ovulation.

The company claims that its products are made of 100% ayurvedic herbs that are rigorously tested for their purity, safety, and potency. After rigorous due diligence, these are FDA approved and awarded its manufacturing unit GMP certification for following statutory quality standards.

"We have seen success in terms of many women impacted. Also, the number of women who are our returning customers, which is almost close to 50%, indicates that these medicines have been yielding results. We all know, Ayurveda does not provide overnight success, it has to be consumed for a minimum of six months because the medical system is very clearly focused on root cause solution," Gynoveda's co-founder Rachana Gupta said.

"Over 100 women have shared candid reviews with us about Gynoveda products and also if it really worked for them. These video reviews are publicly available online," she added.

Gynoveda is now India's most loved with over 1 lakh women who got freedom from their period disorders, especially PCOS. This has led to the startup winning the award at Times Brand Icon 2021 as India's Leading Ayurvedic Women Healthcare Brand.

It aims to reach as many women as possible and increase awareness about hormonal problems and their solutions, enabling them to experience healthy periods with lasting results.

Also Read: Kerala Startup Launches World's First WhatsApp-Powered Delivery Service


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Gynoveda 
Menstrual healthcare 
Healthcare startup 
Period disorders 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X