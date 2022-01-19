Kerala Startup Launches World's First WhatsApp-Powered Delivery Service

Kerala's first hyperlocal delivery start-up 'Errando' has launched the world's first WhatsApp API-powered delivery service. Customers can now use their WhatsApp to order food, medicine, groceries, stationery or avail pick and drop facility. They can avail the service by sending 'Hello' to 7994834834.

After sending a message, the automated reply will prompt and guide the customer in placing the order. Customers can share delivery or pickup addresses by typing the location or using WhatsApp location search functionality.

Operates In Four Cities

Errando started its services in 2016 and currently operates in Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

Shameer Pathayakandi, co-founder of Errando said that customers can make the payment using auto-generated payment links and receive the order updates in the same chat window, The New Indian Express reported.

He explained that WhatsApp-powered services will help customers avoid multiple app downloads that consume too much storage and affect smartphone performance. Apart from English, services will soon be available in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

1.5 Lakh Orders Per Month

Shameer added that the platform completes nearly 1.5 lakh orders every month.



Errando offers a wide range of hyperlocal services encompassing home delivery of commodities from shops or offices, forgotten home items, purchase of medicines and bill payments, to name a few.



The start-up had previously raised Rs 1.5 crore in angel funding and is now expanding to six more cities in South India, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Mysore and Thrissur. Errando (https://errando.co.in/) also provides full-stack order fulfilment services to B2B customers, including fulfilment, delivery, returns, and cash on delivery.

