Kerala Startup Launches Worlds First WhatsApp-Powered Delivery Service

The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala Startup Launches World's First WhatsApp-Powered Delivery Service

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Kerala,  19 Jan 2022 6:24 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Customers can now use their WhatsApp to order food, medicine, groceries, stationery or avail pick and drop facility. They can avail the service by sending ‘Hello’ to 7994834834.

Kerala's first hyperlocal delivery start-up 'Errando' has launched the world's first WhatsApp API-powered delivery service. Customers can now use their WhatsApp to order food, medicine, groceries, stationery or avail pick and drop facility. They can avail the service by sending 'Hello' to 7994834834.

After sending a message, the automated reply will prompt and guide the customer in placing the order. Customers can share delivery or pickup addresses by typing the location or using WhatsApp location search functionality.

Operates In Four Cities

Errando started its services in 2016 and currently operates in Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

Shameer Pathayakandi, co-founder of Errando said that customers can make the payment using auto-generated payment links and receive the order updates in the same chat window, The New Indian Express reported.

He explained that WhatsApp-powered services will help customers avoid multiple app downloads that consume too much storage and affect smartphone performance. Apart from English, services will soon be available in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

1.5 Lakh Orders Per Month

Shameer added that the platform completes nearly 1.5 lakh orders every month.

Errando offers a wide range of hyperlocal services encompassing home delivery of commodities from shops or offices, forgotten home items, purchase of medicines and bill payments, to name a few.

The start-up had previously raised Rs 1.5 crore in angel funding and is now expanding to six more cities in South India, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Mysore and Thrissur. Errando (https://errando.co.in/) also provides full-stack order fulfilment services to B2B customers, including fulfilment, delivery, returns, and cash on delivery.

