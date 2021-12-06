Meet Alana Meenakshi, The Vizag Girl Who Has Become World No. 2 In Under-10 Girls Chess

Alana Meenakshi, the chess mastermind from Vizag, has worked her way to become World No.2 in the Under-10 girls' chess, as per Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), also known as the International Chess Federation.

She got an Elo ranking (process of rating players) of 1829. Also, Alana was the single participant from India to have ranked in the top 10 list in the under-10 chess category.



Alana's mother Aparna Dhruv, while speaking to The New Indian Express, said that her daughter was now on the list of qualified chess players to play with high-rated players. The young prodigy has to secure two titles to become IM (International Master). Her present goal, however, is to become FM (Fide Master) if she could clinch an Elo ranking of 2400

Alana's Chess History



At the age of seven, Alana had started playing chess that was in the year 2018. She won the gold medal in the Asian Schools U-7 championship. Also, she grabbed a bagged gold medal in the U-10 girls championship conducted by the All India Chess Federation. She has grabbed this title among 334 participants which was a big achievement in itself at such an early age.

Her coach also said that Alana was focused and targeted towards achieving her dream that she never gets tired when she decides to beat her opponent.

