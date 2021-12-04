All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
IIT Madras Researchers Create Devices That Help Hearing And Speech Disabled People Communicate Freely

Image Credits: News18

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

IIT Madras Researchers Create Devices That Help Hearing And Speech Disabled People Communicate Freely

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Tamil Nadu,  4 Dec 2021 12:18 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Two devices created by the students can help to hear disabled react to specific alert sounds like the ringing of a doorbell or crying of a baby etc. Another device can help people with speech disabled to communicate.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras ,has created devices to assist people with disabilities. Two devices created by the students can help to hear disabled react to specific alert sounds like the ringing of a doorbell or crying of a baby etc. Another device can help people with speech disabled to communicate.

Wearable Assistive Devices

The first device called 'Vibe' is a wearable device that vibrates for acoustic sounds around a person with a hearing impairment. Vibe features many sound patterns that are recognised using a microphone and voice recognition modules. Vibe will alert the hearing impaired person about a specific sound like an alarm, doorbell or a crying kid. It will be wearable and compact as a watch. It is a simple and easy way of providing vibration input for the pre-identified surrounding sounds, with each sound corresponding to a specific vibration and blinking LEDs to alert the user, News18 reported.

The second device, 'iGest' will function as an alternative and augmentative communication device for people with cerebral palsy. It will recognise the gestures of persons with restricted motor skills and convert them into audio output through a smartphone. It aims to address problems of speech impairment and motor impairments faced by such people.

The Centre for Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology (CREATE) is developing the devices, which are embedded systems and will bring the latest developments from IoT and ML to wearable assistive devices.

Highlighting the need for indigenous development of assistive devices, Professor Anil Prabhakar, head, CREATE-IIT Madras said, "The hearing-impaired are excluded from the mainstream and inclusive education system due to lack of affordable and sustainable assistive systems and devices. In addition, most of them could not afford the imported devices."

Devices To Be Affordable

In order to be an affordable device for its basic functionality, Prabhakar added that the cost of the product is kept low and will be sold at less than 5,000. "The advance of technology and the advent and availability of low-cost microcontrollers and sensors allows us to come up with this unique low-cost device," he added.

According to the last census, 20 per cent of the Indian population suffere from a motor disability. Such persons frequently go in for occupational therapy. In addition, some require physiotherapy only on certain occasions e.g., lousy posture or strained muscle. iGest will cater to a large number of such cases.

Also Read: Delhi Students Develop Machine To End Practice Of Manual Scavenging

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
IIT-Madras 
Hearing Disabled 
Speech Disabled 
Devices for disabled people 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X