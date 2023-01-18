'This Is Incredible': Video Of Differently-Abled Men Playing WAFF Football Match Leaves Netizens Inspired

Many people all over the world are inspiring others by overcoming their impairments and utilising them to their advantage. And the video in question, which is currently trending on social media, is the ideal illustration of it. It displays football players with disabilities competing against all odds. The brief video is inspiring and awe-inspiring netizens in equal measure, and it might do the same for you.

Playing With Resilience

"Human spirit has no limits," IPS Santosh Singh wrote while sharing the video on his official Twitter page. The World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) is given credit for the undated film, which features a football game between the physically unable teams of Spain and England. Men with disabilities can be seen participating in the game with the use of crutches, scoring goals, and celebrating with their teammates.

The players use their crutches to pass the ball around, and in the instance of a penalty shootout, when the player successfully strikes the goal, he is seen running towards his team to celebrate the win. As soon as his teammates surround him, the player lets go of his clutches in a fit of joy. Immediately, his teammates hold him to support him and hug him – a true example of team spirit.

Netizens React To Video

The tweet had over 80,000 views after being shared two days ago, and the numbers are still rising. Additionally, it has received approximately 300 retweets and 1,800 likes on Facebook. People have expressed their responses in the comments in response to the share.

"Totally love their energy," a Twitter user named Anil Yadav wrote in reply to the video post. Another user named Carl Gilbert wrote, "That is incredible".

While many commented, saying they appreciated the resilience and the moves of the players, several others were left inspired. One user, named Abhishek Sharma, said, "What's your excuse?" – an indirect dig at those who may often give reasons to not do a particular task. Capturing the essence of the game, a user commented saying, "Spirit never dies."

