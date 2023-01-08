'A True Role Model': Indian Woman Shares Story Of 'Iron Lady Of Pakistan', Inspires Netizens Across Boundaries

Inspiration is beyond national boundaries. For centuries, the world has witnessed the life and journey of many inspiring personalities and their sheer will to defy all odds and create revolutions. Many examples come to mind, such as Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, and Martin Luther King, to name a few, who led their life serving their larger-than-life ideas and instilled a sense of devotion and awe in them across generations.

We need not go that further back in time to seek inspiring stories, as they are all around us. One such inspiring story is of Muniba Mazari, the Iron Lady of Pakistan, which was shared by Sowndarya Kumaran on LinkedIn.

Who Is Muniba Mazari?

Referring to her as a 'true role model,' Sowndarya chronicles Muniba's journey from being paralysed at age 21 to becoming a global voice for change and humanitarian causes worldwide. Now renowned as an activist, model, anchor, artist, singer, and motivational speaker, Muniba persevered against all odds when she lost both her legs in an accident and dedicated her life to helping and motivating others.

The tragedy occurred in 2008 when Muniba and her now ex-husband were making a 600 km journey from Quetta in Balochistan to Rahim Yar Khan in the Punjab province of Pakistan. While her now ex-husband was able to flee the overturned automobile, Mazari was stuck underneath it and suffered severe injuries. Her right arm's radius and ulna (the long bones extending from elbow to wrist) were broken, her ribs were all broken, and her liver and lungs were severely affected by the rib damage, reported The Tribune.

While crediting her mother for giving her strength, Muniba said that it was her mother's support and reassurance with the quote "this too shall pass" that she first understood heroes do not belong to one particular gender. After being discharged from the hospital two and a half months later, Muniba overcame her personal fears and became a voice for women and the differently-abled. She views her suffering as beautiful since it enables her to empathise with others' suffering.

Source Of Inspiration



Sowndarya discovered Muniba through her video titled 'We are perfectly imperfect' and has followed her as a source of inspiration ever since. She says that Muniba instils hope and courage in people's lives through her writing, music, and artistic expression, while also voicing for human rights, women's rights, children's education, and humanitarian issues worldwide.

While mentioning the things to learn from Muniba, Sowndarya lists her favourite quotes and the lesson it highlights. She says it's acceptable to cry and feel things while asserting that giving up is not an option. Another lesson she learnt is about the importance of experiencing failures and how they strengthen us while also pushing us forward.

Muniba was included in the Forbes list of '30 under 30' and the BBC's '100 Women for 2015'. In December 2015, Muniba was also chosen as Pakistan's first National UN Women Ambassador. Many people in Pakistan and worldwide are inspired by her strength, tenacity, and voice.

