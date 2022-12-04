Pedalling Across 20 States, 67-Year-Old Cyclist Reaches Vijayawada As Part Of The "Mumbai To Mumbai" Cycle Expedition

Sanjay Mayure, a 68-year-old veteran cyclist, popularly known as the 'King of Ghats,' has accomplished an extraordinary feat as he reached Bhavani Island during the "Mumbai To Mumbai" cycle expedition, which transversed about 20 states across India.

AP Tourism employees welcomed Sanjay upon his arrival at the newly revamped Bhavani Island, where he joined other cycling enthusiasts and members of the Vijayawada cycling clubs to pedal along the area's carved-out riding track.

Journey So Far

A native of Buldhana village in Maharashtra, Sanjay used to travel 20 kilometres daily as a youngster from his home to a shrine that provided free food for visitors. According to The Hindu, this experience gave him his first calling towards cycling and made him confident enough to ride his bicycle to every part of the country. From the beginning, he has aimed to inspire youth, promote cycling, and cycle across the country.

Sanjay, a former deputy tehsildar, decided to use his post-retirement time to promote cycling, national harmony, fitness, environmental conservation, and tourism awareness. In 2004, he cycled across 17 countries and 15,000 kilometres to the Athens Olympics. His achievements earned him the title 'Ghatacha Raja' (King of Ghats).

Earlier this year, Mayure also completed a 4000 km cycling journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, reports The Free Press Journal.

Warm Welcome At Bhavani Island

A felicitation program was organized for Sanjay as he arrived at Bhavani Island by Andhra Pradesh Tourism. The event was attended by many cyclists, walkers, and environmentalists who came to support him in his fitness and unity-related endeavours.

According to the officials at the event, Bhavani Island is one of the world's longest riverine islands and is nature's hidden gem. There are numerous amenities set up for tourists to unwind. In addition to water sports, facilities for adventure sports, toy trains, an amusement park, bicycle paths, a maze garden, a mirror maze, virtual reality cricket, a robotic park, etc., have been set up to attract tourism.

Sanjay said he would cycle every day on this island if he were a permanent resident of Vijayawada. The island, according to him, was the ideal getaway from the crowd of the concrete jungle.

