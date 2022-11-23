All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Lifting Barriers! 56-Year-Old In Saree Lifts Heavy-Weights & Leaves Netizens Inspired, Know More About Her

Image Credits: Instagram 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Lifting Barriers! 56-Year-Old In Saree Lifts Heavy-Weights & Leaves Netizens Inspired, Know More About Her

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Tamil Nadu,  23 Nov 2022 12:31 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

This 56-year-old from Chennai hit the gym four years back to tackle her joint pain and today she is competing in powerlifting events donning a saree.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 56-year-old woman from Chennai is taking the internet by storm by showing how to age well and strong. As people grow older, especially women, they neglect their health needs until it becomes entirely necessary to attend to them. Bringing a change to this narrative, this woman shared her inspirational story and how she keeps herself fit in the face of health challenges that came along as a courtesy of old age.

Lifting Weights At 56

Wearing a saree and lifting weights, this 56-year-old continues to prove that age is just a number. She started going to the gym at the age of 52, and four years into it, she is inspiring many to hit the gym. Her story was initially shared by a social media page titled Humans of Madras, however, they did not disclose her name. The video they posted showed her working out at the gym and captioned it, "She's 56…She wears a saree and casually does powerlifting & pushups! Age is just a number – rightly proves one of the powerful (young by heart), inspiring mothers-in-law." This is then followed by a narration by the woman about her journey to the gym in her older age.

At the age of 52, she experienced severe knee and leg pain, which was not getting cured despite many visits to doctors and medical stores. With no sign of relief to her joint pain, her son began looking into different treatment methods. The research also went in vain, and he finally decided to take her to the gym and give workouts a try. Accompanied by her daughter-in-law, she started going to the gym and started with basic lower body exercises. Gradually progressing from thereon, she tried to remain physically active every passing minute. She would occasionally go on walks, play with her grandson, or go to the gym to lift weights.

"I could notice the difference in pain levels as I progressed," and within five months, the pain had completely faded away, she said. Adding on to it, she also said, "This process taught me how not to catastrophize when I'm faced with pain and how important physical activity is for one's well-being." Staying fit remains an integral part of her routine now, and she continues to inspire people at the gym as the saree-clad mother-in-law who lifts heavy weights.

The painful experience she experienced motivated her son to start a gym of his own as well, and with this, he ensured that his mother had round-the-clock access to the gym and no space for any more excuses.

Reactions To Her Video

The video posted shows the staff members applauding the woman after her workout. This applause is reflected even within the post's comment section, which now has over 1,15,000 likes. Her story impacted many people, so the page decided to do an elaborate coverage of her gym experience. In the second post, she expressed her gratitude and conveyed that she went on to compete in a Powerlifting event, wearing the unconventional saree once again.

Extending wishes to the 56-year-old, a user named Aparna Janakiraman commented, "Not just inspiring, but also breaking every stereotype that is set for women." Yet another user said, "For people who complain about saree…she went over and above." A lot of them conveyed a similar line of thought and said that she broke all kinds of excuses that people usually give to not go to the gym.

Also Read: Pedalling Triumph! 45-Year-Old Becomes First Woman Solo Cyclist To Ride Across India From West To East

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Heavyweight lifter 
56-year-old woman 
Inspiring women 
Healthy Living 

Must Reads

Lifting Barriers! 56-Year-Old In Saree Lifts Heavy-Weights & Leaves Netizens Inspired, Know More About Her
Bombay High Court Calls Exposed Manholes As 'Death Traps,' Orders BMC To Cover Immediately
Netizens Gave Ayushi Yadav's Murder Case 'Love Jihad' Spin, Police Clarifies It As Honor Killing
Indian Media Outlets Misreport Old Video Of French President Emmanuel Macron Being Slapped As Recent
Similar Posts
Indian Activist Receives Special Mention By UN For Combating Gender-Based Violence: Know About Her
Uplifting

Indian Activist Receives Special Mention By UN For Combating Gender-Based Violence: Know About Her

The Logical Indian Crew
Pedalling Triumph! 45-Year-Old Becomes First Woman Solo Cyclist To Ride Across India From West To East
Uplifting

Pedalling Triumph! 45-Year-Old Becomes First Woman Solo Cyclist To Ride Across India From West To...

The Logical Indian Crew
Life Comes Full Circle! 3 Years After Rejection From IIM Bangalore, Influencer Visits Institute As Guest Speaker
Uplifting

Life Comes Full Circle! 3 Years After Rejection From IIM Bangalore, Influencer Visits Institute As...

The Logical Indian Crew
Success Story! Meet IAS Simi Karan, Who Got Into IIT Bombay & Cracked UPSC Exam In The Same Year
Uplifting

Success Story! Meet IAS Simi Karan, Who Got Into IIT Bombay & Cracked UPSC Exam In The Same Year

The Logical Indian Crew
This 24-Year-Old From Uttarakhand Aims To Promote Traditional Kumaoni Artform, Empower Local Artists
Uplifting

This 24-Year-Old From Uttarakhand Aims To Promote Traditional Kumaoni Artform, Empower Local

Apoorva Chakrayat

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X