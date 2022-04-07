Uttar Pradesh Police Reunites Mentally-Challenged Woman With Her Family In Assam

The Uttar Pradesh Police recently reunited a mentally-challenged woman with her family, for which they received a lot of praise. Hailing from Assam, she came to Noida in October 2019, during which she was taken to a government-run shelter home by the local authorities.

The woman's mother landed in the city recently, where she reunited with her daughter. After many counselling sessions during which she was able to recall her mother's name, she helped the authorities call her to Noida and meet her. The mother-daughter duo left for their hometown by train on Tuesday evening.

Noida Police Doing Their Duty

According to The New Indian Express, the woman has lived in Sector 34's shelter home for three years. "She hails from the Udaigiri district of Assam. Recently, after several rounds of counselling, the woman recalled her mother's name and a phone number, which helped us contact her family," said Vinod Panwar, in charge of Noida Police's Anti Human-Trafficking Unit (AHTU).

The 20-year-old was married to a man in Assam itself, against her family's wishes. However, their relationship took an ugly turn when her husband abandoned her. Not only that, she could not return to her family, which made matters worse. Panwar narrates the situation, "In a situation of dilemma, she reached Noida. She appeared very young and facing mental health issues when local authorities checked on her."

'Kindness Is Essential'

The shelter home held numerous counselling sessions that helped her get better as time passed. Soon, she recalled her mother's name, which the AHTU used to help track the girl's family and unite them.

This is not the first time the AHTU has been able to reunite families. Since 2021, they have been instrumental in bringing similar people together. "Our effort has been to reach out to people with sensitivity. Several occasions have been when our counsellors talk to them but do not get important information," Vinod Panwar said. Further, he added that kindness is essential in such situations as it yields the desired results.

