Love Knows No Bounds! Elderly Couple, Who Met At Old-Age Home In West Bengal, Ties Knot

An elderly couple in West Bengal has proven that love knows no age. Named Subrata Sengupta and Aparna Chakrabarty, they met at a nursing home in Nadia district, after which they fell in love and decided to get married legally last week.

Both of them when single when they moved to the establishment. Hailing from rural Bengal, they did not heed people's ageist statements about them as they wanted to spend the last leg of their lives together. According to The New Indian Express, this is the "most beautiful gift" life has offered them in the last phase of their life innings.

Love Knows No Age

While Subrata Sengupta is in his mid-70s, Chakrabarty is 65 years old. Sengupta took it upon himself to spend the rest of his life in a nursing home as an employee of a retired state transport corporation. "I lived with my brother's family at Chakdah in the Ranaghat sub-division. But two years ago, I found myself a burden in their family, and I decided to leave and spend the rest of my life at the old-age home in Ranaghat," he added.

On the other hand, Aparna Chakraborty worked as a domestic helper at a bachelor professor's house before making the decision. She said, "I wanted to return to my parents' house. But kin refused to accept me. Depending on my savings, I came to old age and decided to accept the place as my refuge centre till my last breath. Shortly after moving in, they saw each other for the first time. While it was love at first sight for Subrata Sengupta, Aparna Chakrabarty took some time to understand her feelings.

In 2019, Sengupta proposed marriage to her, but Chakrabarty refused. The former was heartbroken because he moved out of the home and started to live in a rented establishment. Soon after, he fell ill, which affected the 65-year-old woman immensely. "I couldn't keep myself away from him when he needed me, and I went to the rented house and started taking care of him. By that time, we had already known each other long enough to decide to be together. I finally accepted his proposal, and we decided to marry," Chakrabarty said.

