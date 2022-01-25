UP Elections: 106-Yr-Old Kanhaiya Lal Ready To Excercise His Power For 36th Time

All section
Uplifting
Uttar Pradesh,  25 Jan 2022

Gupta is the general secretary of North East Railway Mazdoor Union (NERMU) and has been casting a vote since 1952. He is one of the oldest registered voters of India and has contested NERMU nearly 60 times.

Uttar Pradesh gears up for the 2022 Assembly elections, and the state is expecting a brute majority to cast their votes. It is important to note that voting is not just an essential non-violent tool, but a citizen's power and a 106-year-old is its breathing testament.

Power Of Vote

A resident of Gorakhpur, Kanhaiya Lal Gupta, will be casting his ballot for the 36th time in a row. Gupta is the general secretary of North East Railway Mazdoor Union (NERMU) and has been casting a vote since 1952.

He is one of the oldest registered voters of India and has contested NERMU nearly 60 times.

Independent India's Voter

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Gupta said his first ballot was the 1951 general elections held between October 25 and February 21, 1952. They were the first elections to the Lok Sabha after independence in August 1947. At the time, The Indian National Congress (INC) had won with a massive majority, winning 364 of the 489 seats.

According to Gupta, he became the first voter in 1951. "I did not allow the ink on my finger to fade for many days," he told HT. He recalled several events that took place decades ago.

A railway officer by profession, Gupta joined the services in 1946. Every year, he fights the general secretary election and wins by a voice vote.

Current Status

At present, the 106-year-old has contracted coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital over a doctors' referral.

However, this did not hinder his enthusiasm for politics. Gupta kept himself updated with all the news related to the upcoming elections, both assembly and railway polls.

His condition has been stable now since the beginning of his admission. Reportedly, doctors are surprised to witness the century-old man's recovery and walking without the help of any aid.

Also Read: Ballot Stronger Than Bullet! On National Voter's Day, India Pledges Inclusive, Accessible Voting

