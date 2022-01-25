Ballot Stronger Than Bullet! On National Voter's Day, India Pledges Inclusive, Accessible Voting

India celebrates its 12th National Voter's Day and the foundation day of the Election Commission Of India on Tuesday, January 25, encouraging the country's voters to participate in the electoral process.

Besides, several new voters are also felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) on the occasion.

Voting is essential, especially for a democratic country like India, as it pushes a country's democracy to function in a fair and equal way. The whole point of a democracy is to ensure that everyone has their chance to elect a candidate and vote for policies that represent and benefit their communities.

'Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative.'

India votes once every five years, which are held on schedule and as per the Constitution of India that mandates parliamentary elections once every five years.

This year's theme calls for inclusivity, accessibility and active participation of all the country's citizens. The Election Commission's theme reflects the need for unbiased elections for voters and contestants alike with as much inclusivity as possible.

ECI envisages that there should be no discrimination towards any group with respect to voting rights. An inclusive election process is based on open, broad consultation with stakeholders.

12th National Voter's Day Celebration

The ECI had confirmed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu would be gracing the event as a chief guest virtually. He won't be attending the occasion physically as he has tested positive for COVID-19. Union law minister Kiren Rijiju will be the Guest of Honour.

Accolades

According to ECI, selected state and district level officers will be honoured with National Awards for the Best Electoral Practises 2021-22 for their performance in conducting fair elections in different spheres such as IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management, Accessible Elections and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach. Awards will also be conferred on government employees, departments, and media outlets to raise voters' awareness.

Koo App

The government will also unveil the multi-lingual guide on voter rights and responsibilities, made available on Koo's microblogging platform. The guidelines will focus on voter's rights enshrined in the constitution and help people inform their decisions, especially for the upcoming elections.

Your Right, Your Power

When we cast a vote, we take power to choose, speak, and stand in solidarity. Keeping in view that voting is an essential non-violent tool and a citizen's power, The Logical Indian urges you to exercise your right because a democracy cannot work efficiently if the citizens don't participate in the process.

