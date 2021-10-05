UP CM Launches Skill To Scheme For Women Entrepreneurs

Last week, a mega campaign was launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to support and train 75,000 women and become entrepreneurs under the state-sponsored 'Mission Shakti' programme.

Aims Of Campaign

To cater to the specific needs of aspiring entrepreneurs, the CM has provided a helpline number along with a website and a mobile application that will lead them to a path of success by making them strong and self-reliant. Based on the state's 'One District, One Product scheme,' the CM has also launched a 'postal stamp' and a special postal cover. Idealising ODOP, Adityanath said just like ODOP, the 'Mission Shakti' scheme would also emerge as a 'model' for other states to follow.



He further highlighted that facilities like a women's help desk had been opened at every police station, while' women shakti booths' are already functional across villages. He further claimed about the seats for women in the civil police force that his government has reserved. Twenty percent of posts have been reserved in the civil police force for women, resulting in 30,000 women constables across the state. Women-Oriented Mission micro, small and medium enterprises ( micro, small and medium enterprises ( More than 20,000 women constables have been assigned duty on the field as part of 'Mission Shakti.' Training camps for women are being started across 75 districts as part of the state'sMSME) department initiative. The MSME department has organised a three-day 'Skill Capacity Development' training campaign. It is being carried forward in all 75 districts of the state. A government spokesperson informed that these women would be provided loans and benefits of schemes over the next three months.






