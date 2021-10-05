All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UP CM Launches Skill To Scheme For Women Entrepreneurs

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

UP CM Launches Skill To Scheme For Women Entrepreneurs

Nida Fatima

Writer: Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

Uttar Pradesh,  5 Oct 2021 2:31 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-05T20:05:45+05:30check update history

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

To cater to the specific needs of aspiring entrepreneurs, the CM has provided a helpline number along with a website and a mobile application that will lead them to a path of success by making them strong and self-reliant.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Last week, a mega campaign was launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to support and train 75,000 women and become entrepreneurs under the state-sponsored 'Mission Shakti' programme.

Aims Of Campaign

To cater to the specific needs of aspiring entrepreneurs, the CM has provided a helpline number along with a website and a mobile application that will lead them to a path of success by making them strong and self-reliant. Based on the state's 'One District, One Product scheme,' the CM has also launched a 'postal stamp' and a special postal cover. Idealising ODOP, Adityanath said just like ODOP, the 'Mission Shakti' scheme would also emerge as a 'model' for other states to follow.

He further highlighted that facilities like a women's help desk had been opened at every police station, while' women shakti booths' are already functional across villages. He further claimed about the seats for women in the civil police force that his government has reserved. Twenty percent of posts have been reserved in the civil police force for women, resulting in 30,000 women constables across the state.

Women-Oriented Mission

More than 20,000 women constables have been assigned duty on the field as part of 'Mission Shakti.' Training camps for women are being started across 75 districts as part of the state's
micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) department initiative.
The MSME department has organised a three-day 'Skill Capacity Development' training campaign. It is being carried forward in all 75 districts of the state. A government spokesperson informed that these women would be provided loans and benefits of schemes over the next three months.



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Nida Fatima
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Nida Fatima
UttarPradesh 
Mission Shakti 
Yogi Adityanath 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X