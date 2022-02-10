UK Scientists Develop Sustained Energy From Nuclear Fusion, Produce Record-Breaking 59 MJ

In the quest for a near-limitless, zero-carbon source of reliable power, scientists in the United Kingdom have claimed to have developed practical nuclear fusion. They have reportedly set a record for generating energy from nuclear fusion, the same process that powers the sun, a potential future source of near-limitless power.

Major Breakthrough

The Joint European Torus (JET) laboratory near Oxford in central England generated 59 megajoules of sustained energy during an experiment late last year. This was double the power generation in 1997.

The researchers said they had developed more than double their previous record for generating and sustaining nuclear fusion. This is said to be the best demonstration of the potential fusion energy delivering safe and sustainable low-carbon energy, Aljazeera reported.

"This is the evidence that ground-breaking researches are being done here in the country, and via collaboration with our partners across Europe, we can make fusion power a reality," the media quoted UK Science Minister George Freeman.

Nuclear Fusion



Unlike Nuclear fission, the process works on producing energy by combining atomic nuclei to form a single heavier core, which further releases energy. It has zero greenhouse gas emissions, emitting only helium as exhaust.

It is relatively safe, as it releases nearly four million times more energy per kilogram than burning coal, oil or gas. The process could help address climate change and provide humanity with an abundant, safe, and green energy source.

