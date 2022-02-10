All section
Caste discrimination
Over 600 Kashmiri Pandits Retrieved Their Properties In 5 Years: Report

Image Credits: ANI 

Over 600 Kashmiri Pandits Retrieved Their Properties In 5 Years: Report

Jammu and Kashmir,  10 Feb 2022 8:18 AM GMT

The government also created 3,000 jobs for the Kashmiri migrants under the Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015 (PMDP-2015) with an investment of ₹ 1,080 crores.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has reinstated nearly 610 lands belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit migrants in the last five years, the government told Parliament on Wednesday, February 9.

The information was retrieved from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on number of properties restored to Kashmiri pandits in the last five years.

Protest & Preserve Restored Lands

The administration released ₹753.89 crores in five years in restoring the lands, the minister said. The government has directed the District Magistrates (DMs) to take necessary steps to preserve and protect the restored properties under the J&K Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection & Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997.

The DMs are the legal custodians of the immovable properties of Migrants.

Portal To Address Grievances

The applicants registered themselves through the UT government portal launched last year, in September. The platform was used to address the grievances of Kashmiri Migrants related to Immovable properties and community assets, The Indian Express reported.

Job Opportunities For Migrants

The government also helped the migrants to rehabilitate themselves into the valley. Besides, the state government created 3,000 jobs for the Kashmiri migrants under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015 (PMDP-2015) with an investment of ₹1,080 crores.

Of the total, 1,739 migrants and selected 1,098 migrants have been appointed by the authorities under PMDP-2015.

Govt Accommodation For Migrants

For employed Kashmiris, the government had also sanctioned an estimate of ₹920 crores for constructing 6000 transit accommodations in the valley.

Despite the nod, the construction process was behind the scheduled time. This was flagged last year by a parliamentary standing committee, stating that only 15 per cent of the work was completed to date.

"In total, around 2,200 Transit Accommodation Units will be available for Kashmir Migrants shortly. However, the construction process of more than 50 percent is still at a nascent stage, and the process needs to be expedited and regularly monitored," the panel's report read.

The Committee has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to fix a timeframe for completing the houses.

Also Read: Suicides Among Unemployed, Farmers Crossed 3,000 In COVID First Wave: Govt

