‘Two Brothers’ Shop In Kolkata Owned By Hindu-Muslim Friends Represents True Essence Of India

Amid communal violence and hatred between different religious groups, here is a heartwarming story of a shop being run by a Hindu and a Muslim.

A woman named Debotri Ghosh shared on Twitter a photo of a quaint old shop called “Two Brothers.” The shop is located in Kolkata’s Kudghat and repairs shoes and leather bags. The photo shows two men sitting inside the shop engaged in a conversation, with many shoes being lined up on the shelves.

A neighborhood shop run by a Hindu and a Muslim. The name of the store is 'Two Brothers'. With time, the shop that repairs shoes and leather bags have become smaller.. But still exists. 💙 pic.twitter.com/fpyDDwzfXd — Debotri Ghosh (@DebotriG) June 4, 2023

The tweet was posted on June 4, 2023, and has received more than 4,500 likes and 170,000 views. The netizens expressed their appreciation for Ghosh’s tweet as reported by The Indian Express.

Netizens’ React

What a beautiful story ❤️ True essence of India!! — ANKAN (@ankan2890) June 5, 2023





This is called Friendship forever no matter what religion or background you come from. — Jasmon Fernandes (@JasmonFernandes) June 5, 2023





Great stuff this , wishing the two brothers all the power in the world …. — KENNETH SCOTT (@KENNETHSCOTT15) June 4, 2023

This is the true secular fabric of India 🇮🇳 — Tapan Kumar Das (@iam_tapan_k_das) June 6, 2023

I grew up 5 mins from this shop! Such a joy to see it still standing! — nilarun basu (@nilarun) June 4, 2023













Unique ! We meed more such shops. — Kishore Meher (@bairakhpali) June 4, 2023

Also Read: Company's 'Bring Vegan Lunch' Policy Sparks Heated Debate on Reddit