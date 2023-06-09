All section
'Two Brothers' Shop In Kolkata Owned By Hindu-Muslim Friends Represents True Essence Of India

Image Credits: Twitter/Debotri Ghosh

Uplifting
‘Two Brothers’ Shop In Kolkata Owned By Hindu-Muslim Friends Represents True Essence Of India

Tanveer Singh Kapoor

West Bengal,  9 Jun 2023 10:22 AM GMT

The shop is located in Kolkata’s Kudghat and repairs shoes and leather bags. The photo shows two men sitting inside the shop engaged in a conversation, with many shoes being lined up on the shelves.

Amid communal violence and hatred between different religious groups, here is a heartwarming story of a shop being run by a Hindu and a Muslim.

A woman named Debotri Ghosh shared on Twitter a photo of a quaint old shop called “Two Brothers.” The shop is located in Kolkata’s Kudghat and repairs shoes and leather bags. The photo shows two men sitting inside the shop engaged in a conversation, with many shoes being lined up on the shelves.

The tweet was posted on June 4, 2023, and has received more than 4,500 likes and 170,000 views. The netizens expressed their appreciation for Ghosh’s tweet as reported by The Indian Express.

Netizens’ React






West Bengal 
Kolkata 
Hindus 
Muslims 
Religion 

