Company's 'Bring Vegan Lunch' Policy Sparks Heated Debate on Reddit

Social media has become a forum where people can share nearly anything, from ideas to hilarious moments or bizarre workplace experiences. One such viral online post depicts a company demanding a job applicant to follow an odd regulation. The corporation insisted that its employee declare that he would only eat vegan food on company property. The candidate shared a portion of the email on Reddit, writing, "Applied for a job, received this in an email. Can they really force this upon me or not hire me based on this?"

The email screenshot included multiple questions designed to help the organization shortlist prospects. "Our workplaces are strictly vegan. You do not have to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring vegan lunch and have plant milk to eat on site or eat lunch off site. Can you confirm you are fine with this?" This specific condition prompted an internet debate about whether or not a firm may control what its employee eat at work, as per a report in Hindustan Times

The post was shared a few hours ago and received over 50,000 upvotes. Many netizens have also left comments on the post.

Netizens Share Mixed Reactions

"I will be a worktime vegan if the pay is good enough," commented an individual. Another said, "Is it kind of like how Coca-Cola employees can't be seen drinking Pepsi kinda thing" "I worked in a Jewish Community Center, and I was held to Kosher rules. No pork. No meat served with dairy," expressed a third."

"That is so weird," a fourth user exclaimed. "Some startups really do the best they can not to hire, lol. A fifth was ridiculed by the whole thing and said, "No job is worth that kind of nonsense."

Others reportedly stated that organizations could control whatever they wanted on their premises. "I mean, you can prohibit whatever you want on your own premises. You can have a "zero meat, dairy, egg, seafood, etc. allowed on this property rule."

"Food preference is not a protected class. Yes, they can choose not to hire you because of this," expressed another. A third user said, "It is perfectly normal for companies not to hire people who do not share the same view as the company."

Supporting the company's rule, another commented, "They can definitely choose to not allow meat on their worksite. As long as it doesn't violate protections for gender, religion, or disability they can set whatever rule they want."

Also Read: 64% Private Sector Employees Unaffected By Job Cuts, Survey Finds