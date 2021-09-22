All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tihar Inmates To Be Professionally Trained In Various Sports: Prisons Dept

Credits: India Today 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Tihar Inmates To Be Professionally Trained In Various Sports: Prisons Dept

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Delhi,  22 Sep 2021 11:04 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The sports will range from Kho-Kho, Badminton, Basketball, Volleyball, Chess to Carrom. Professional coaches will visit the place twice a week to impart training.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The inmates in Tihar jail will soon be involved in various sports activities and will be provided professional training. The Delhi Prisons Department confirmed the development on Sunday, September 20.

Training Twice A Week

The sports will range from Kho-Kho, Badminton, Basketball, Volleyball, Chess to Carrom. Professional coaches will visit the place twice a week to impart training.

The inmates will be given the required equipment and jerseys. They would be participating in inter-jail sports competitions.

This is the first time the prisoners would be trained in sports. The initiative will be funded by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as part of their CSR project, NDTV reported.

The two-time Olympic medallist, Sushil Kumar, who currently serving his term in jail over the death of another wrestler, will also participate in the initiative if he opts for it.

"Sushil Kumar is trained in wrestling, but if he shows interest in playing badminton, volleyball or any other sports which are being organised under the new initiative, we will allow him to engage as a participant actively," a senior jail official said.

The authorities will soon introduce the initiative in Rohini and Mandoli jails as well.

Also Read: Jharkhand Offers Scholarship To 6 Students To Pursue Higher Studies In UK

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
tihar jail 
sports 
training 
Indian Oil Corporation Limited 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X