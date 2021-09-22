Tihar Inmates To Be Professionally Trained In Various Sports: Prisons Dept

The inmates in Tihar jail will soon be involved in various sports activities and will be provided professional training. The Delhi Prisons Department confirmed the development on Sunday, September 20.

Training Twice A Week

The sports will range from Kho-Kho, Badminton, Basketball, Volleyball, Chess to Carrom. Professional coaches will visit the place twice a week to impart training.

The inmates will be given the required equipment and jerseys. They would be participating in inter-jail sports competitions.

This is the first time the prisoners would be trained in sports. The initiative will be funded by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as part of their CSR project, NDTV reported.

The two-time Olympic medallist, Sushil Kumar, who currently serving his term in jail over the death of another wrestler, will also participate in the initiative if he opts for it.

"Sushil Kumar is trained in wrestling, but if he shows interest in playing badminton, volleyball or any other sports which are being organised under the new initiative, we will allow him to engage as a participant actively," a senior jail official said.

The authorities will soon introduce the initiative in Rohini and Mandoli jails as well.

