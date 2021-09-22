All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Jharkhand Offers Scholarship To 6 Students To Pursue Higher Studies In UK

Credits: Facebook (Hemant Soren), Unsplash 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Jharkhand Offers Scholarship To 6 Students To Pursue Higher Studies In UK

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Jharkhand,  22 Sep 2021 9:55 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The scholarship is named after the state’s tribal icon, Jaipal Singh Munda. The scheme, Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship (MGJSMO), will cover the tuition fees, living and other miscellaneous expenses.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Six students from Jharkhand have been selected for state-funded scholarships to pursue higher studies in the prestigious institutes of the United Kingdom.

The scholarship is named after the state's tribal icon, Jaipal Singh Munda, who, at his time, graduated with Honours in Economics from St John's College, Oxford.

The scheme was approved by the state Cabinet last year in December. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the scholarship was a fitting tribute to the icon and is the first-of-its-kind provided by any state to promote young talents.

The scheme, Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship (MGJSMO), will cover the tuition fees, living and other miscellaneous expenses, The Indian Express reported. The official statement read that the scheme will cover ten students annually from the Scheduled Tribes.

"For the first cohort of the scholarship, six students have been selected, who are going to begin their study programmes in five different universities of England in September," as per an official statement, reported The Indian Express.

Students & Courses Pursued

Of the six qualified students, Dinesh Bhagat from Gumla district will pursue his Master's degree in Climate Change from the University of Sussex; Anjana Pratima Dungdung will study International Relations at the University of Warwick.

Another student, Hercules Singh Munda, has been selected for his Master's degree from the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies; Ajitesh Murmu will study architecture at the University College of London.

Akanksha Mery and Priya Murmu will pursue MSc in Climate Change Science and Management and Creative Writing and the Writing Industries at Loughborough University.

Despite the course being different, their aim is common - to work towards the upliftment of the tribals of Jharkhand and improve the livelihood of people living in mining areas.

Also Read: 15-Yr-Old Girl Gangraped By Five In Jharkhand, Three Arrested

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Jharkhand 
Scholarship 
United Kingdom 
Hemant Soren 
Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X