Jharkhand Offers Scholarship To 6 Students To Pursue Higher Studies In UK

Six students from Jharkhand have been selected for state-funded scholarships to pursue higher studies in the prestigious institutes of the United Kingdom.

The scholarship is named after the state's tribal icon, Jaipal Singh Munda, who, at his time, graduated with Honours in Economics from St John's College, Oxford.

The scheme was approved by the state Cabinet last year in December. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the scholarship was a fitting tribute to the icon and is the first-of-its-kind provided by any state to promote young talents.

The scheme, Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship (MGJSMO), will cover the tuition fees, living and other miscellaneous expenses, The Indian Express reported. The official statement read that the scheme will cover ten students annually from the Scheduled Tribes.

"For the first cohort of the scholarship, six students have been selected, who are going to begin their study programmes in five different universities of England in September," as per an official statement, reported The Indian Express.

Students & Courses Pursued

Of the six qualified students, Dinesh Bhagat from Gumla district will pursue his Master's degree in Climate Change from the University of Sussex; Anjana Pratima Dungdung will study International Relations at the University of Warwick.

Another student, Hercules Singh Munda, has been selected for his Master's degree from the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies; Ajitesh Murmu will study architecture at the University College of London.

Akanksha Mery and Priya Murmu will pursue MSc in Climate Change Science and Management and Creative Writing and the Writing Industries at Loughborough University.

Despite the course being different, their aim is common - to work towards the upliftment of the tribals of Jharkhand and improve the livelihood of people living in mining areas.

