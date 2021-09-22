15-Yr-Old Girl Gangraped By Five In Jharkhand, Three Arrested

Jharkhand reported a horrific incident where a 15-year-old Dalit girl was sexually assaulted by a group of five men in a village in the Hazaribagh district.



The police have arrested three of the five accused, who belong to the same village. A search operation has been launched to nab the abscondings, The Indian Express reported.

Assaulted When Minor Went To Relive Herself

Last week, on Saturday, the minor was celebrating Karma Puja in the village with her friends. The three had gone to relieve themselves in a nearby area, where the perpetrators got hold of them. Her friends somehow managed to flee, but she couldn't.

The family took her to the nearby hospital for her medical treatment. Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said they were informed about the incident by the hospital, where the minor was admitted, as the girl had not disclosed the incident to anyone.

They registered an FIR on Monday after recording the survivor's statement. When asked if the village had proper toilets and sanitation facilities, Chothe said there were enough of them available.

The minor belongs to a lower-income class family, and her parents work as daily wage labourers.

