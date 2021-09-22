All section
Caste discrimination
15-Yr-Old Girl Gangraped By Five In Jharkhand, Three Arrested

Credits: Pixabay 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

15-Yr-Old Girl Gangraped By Five In Jharkhand, Three Arrested

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Jharkhand,  22 Sep 2021 6:31 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The minor and her friends had gone to relieve themselves in a nearby area of their village, where the perpetrators got hold of them. Her friends somehow managed to flee, but she couldn’t.

Jharkhand reported a horrific incident where a 15-year-old Dalit girl was sexually assaulted by a group of five men in a village in the Hazaribagh district.

The police have arrested three of the five accused, who belong to the same village. A search operation has been launched to nab the abscondings, The Indian Express reported.

Assaulted When Minor Went To Relive Herself

Last week, on Saturday, the minor was celebrating Karma Puja in the village with her friends. The three had gone to relieve themselves in a nearby area, where the perpetrators got hold of them. Her friends somehow managed to flee, but she couldn't.

The family took her to the nearby hospital for her medical treatment. Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said they were informed about the incident by the hospital, where the minor was admitted, as the girl had not disclosed the incident to anyone.

They registered an FIR on Monday after recording the survivor's statement. When asked if the village had proper toilets and sanitation facilities, Chothe said there were enough of them available.

The minor belongs to a lower-income class family, and her parents work as daily wage labourers.

Also Read: The Mental Health Epidemic: About 56 Million Indians Suffer From Depression

Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
gangrape 
minor 
jharkhand 
dalit 

