Moved By Plight Of Beggars In Railway Station, Three Jawans Set Up Food Bank In Andhra Pradesh

What started as a small initiative to help destitute has now turned into a lifetime mission to three jawans who were posted at different parts of the country visited their home town situated at Palasa, Andhra Pradesh three years back.

As soon as they landed on the railway station, they were moved by beggars and homeless people sitting on both sides of the foot over bridge at the station and pleading for alms and food.

After that, the trio decided to come up with a small initiative through which they can feed the homeless and needy people. They launched a service activity under the banner Swami Vivekananda Seva Samithi (SVSS). Initially, they prepared food at their village and served it to the beggars at Palasa railway station.

All the three founders of the Samithi belong to Gollamakannapalli village in Palasa Mandal. While Kiran is attached to Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the other two jawans Bunny and Dharma work with Assam Rifles and BSF respectively.

They started a food bank later through which they started collecting leftover food from function venues and hotels and use it to feed the hungry.

Inspired by the dedicated service of the trio, about 600 youths from different parts of the Srikakulam district joined the Samithi. Presently, the poor feeding is also being implemented in Mandasa, Sompeta and Haripuram. Besides collecting the leftover food, the Samithi also mobilises funds to satiate the hunger of the needy people.

On average, they feed about 100 poor people a day. Many hotel management and function organisers have come forward to provide the leftover food for distributing it to the poor to the Samithi.



Apart from this, some people have also come forward to sponsor food distribution on special occasions.

Kiran shared that they have set up a fund for the implementation of service activities, and they also provide money to poor patients in medical emergencies. He also informed that members of the Samithi also donate blood regularly.

Also Read: Jharkhand Woman Makes 100 Other Women Self- Reliant By Teaching Madhubani Paintings