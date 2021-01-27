Jharkhand Woman Makes 100 Other Women Self- Reliant By Teaching Madhubani Paintings

Kamini Sinha could not pursue her career in an art form years after her marriage, because of a lack of encouragement from her in-laws. But today, after all the uphill battle, she has gained her own recognition not only in India but worldwide.

Sinha hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand in a region where Sohrai and Madhubani paintings have been quite well-recognised. She had developed an interest in the paintings during her childhood and started practising the art at her home without any formal training.

Her passion for the art forms was not well-received by her in-laws after her marriage to a service-class family. She had to struggle for several years to convince them to pursue her career related to it.

It was only after the Jharkhand government awarded her in 2012 for her contribution to society through the art that they realised her potential.

Her passion for art turned into a mission that is not only preserving the rich heritage of the country but also providing employment to many women.

She has trained more than 100 tribal women, free of cost who have acquired this skill and are now working independently by earning their livelihood.

As Sinha's work has now been recognised, she gets work orders not only from other states but also from foreign countries.

She says that the recognition she has received has fetched her all the freedom to pursue her passion. By training women, she wants to make them self-reliant by helping them create their own designs and sell them.

Many of them who have learnt this art from her are self-dependent and run their households on their own.



Sinha thanks the state government for providing facilities which made it quite easier for all of the women to sell their products.

At present, more than 45 women are associated directly with Sinha. What makes Madhubani paintings unique is that they mostly depict people and their association with nature and scenes and deities from the ancient epics.

Priya Kumar, one of Sinha's student says, "This is not an easy job. One has to be trained properly to become a professional. I earn ₹8,000- ₹10,000 every month by selling my products at different exhibitions and fairs," as reported by The New Indian Express.

All those who have learnt this art from Sinha couldn't stop praising her for teaching them this art and making them self-reliant.

