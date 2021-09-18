This Tamil Nadu School Creates Traditional Games Ground To Refresh Students' Energy

To boost the physical capabilities and revive the students' energy, the Model Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Othakadai created a traditional games ground on the school premises.

The initiative was taken by the school's headmistress, S Sasithra, who bore the expense as well. She thought of creating the ground at the time when the renovation was being done during the lockdown.

It is the first traditional playground in a government school.

Students can now play several stress buster games including chess, thattangal (Sotangal)', neerkodu, paramapatham (snake and ladder), and pallanguzhi, which helps improve mathematical skills.

During the library or music hour, Class 10 and 12 students are allowed to play on the ground.

R Thenmozhi, a Class X student and dîstrict-level chess player, expressed her gratitude to the head. She said the environment is different when they play games under the shades of the trees with birds and squirrels in the background.

Stress Buster For Students

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sasithra said that students faced several challenges when the country switched to online classes due to the virus outbreak. The initiative will help them communicate better with peers, teach values and knowledge of their roots, and improve their concentration.

Also Read: UP Doctor, His Accomplice Sell Blood Units Mixed With Saline Water At Exorbitant Prices, Arrested