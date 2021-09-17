UP Doctor, His Accomplice Sell Blood Units Mixed With Saline Water At Exorbitant Prices, Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested a doctor and his accomplice on Thursday, September 16, for allegedly running a blood supply racket in hospitals of Lucknow.

The accused were identified as Dr Abhay Pratap Singh and Abhishek Pathak. An FIR has been filed against them at Sushant Golf City police station.

Smuggled Blood From States, Organised Donation Campaigns

The duo smuggled blood from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan at the rate of ₹1,200 per unit, then mixed them with saline water to double the quantity and sold it each at ₹6,000, Hindustan Times reported.

The duo used to organise several blood donation camps in the city to claim the legality of the business.

How STF Nabbed The Accused

The team tracked down the duo when they searched for the links of five people operating the illegal blood supply on October 26, 2018.

The doctor was nabbed from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll plaza and Pathak from his flat in Awadh Vihar.

When confronted, Singh claimed of having official papers from various blood banks for the supply. His claims kept STF bound for a few hours, but they later found the doctor had forged the papers.

The team seized 45 units of blood from his car and recovered another 55 units of blood from a fridge in Pathak's flat.

Singh has completed his MBBS in 2000 from King George's Medical University and MD in transfusion medicine from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in 2007.

He was presently posted at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, Etawah, and associated with several prominent hospitals. A police official informed that the doctor was involved in the illegal blood supply business to make easy money in a short period.

Also Read: Six Children Dead, Hundreds Hospitalisted In Bengal Suffering From Viral Infection