All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UP Doctor, His Accomplice Sell Blood Units Mixed With Saline Water At Exorbitant Prices, Arrested

Credits: News18 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

UP Doctor, His Accomplice Sell Blood Units Mixed With Saline Water At Exorbitant Prices, Arrested

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Uttar Pradesh,  17 Sep 2021 7:54 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The duo smuggled blood from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan at the rate of ₹1,200 per unit, then mixed them with saline water to double the quantity and sold it each at ₹6,000.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force arrested a doctor and his accomplice on Thursday, September 16, for allegedly running a blood supply racket in hospitals of Lucknow.

The accused were identified as Dr Abhay Pratap Singh and Abhishek Pathak. An FIR has been filed against them at Sushant Golf City police station.

Smuggled Blood From States, Organised Donation Campaigns

The duo smuggled blood from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan at the rate of ₹1,200 per unit, then mixed them with saline water to double the quantity and sold it each at ₹6,000, Hindustan Times reported.

The duo used to organise several blood donation camps in the city to claim the legality of the business.

How STF Nabbed The Accused

The team tracked down the duo when they searched for the links of five people operating the illegal blood supply on October 26, 2018.

The doctor was nabbed from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll plaza and Pathak from his flat in Awadh Vihar.

When confronted, Singh claimed of having official papers from various blood banks for the supply. His claims kept STF bound for a few hours, but they later found the doctor had forged the papers.

The team seized 45 units of blood from his car and recovered another 55 units of blood from a fridge in Pathak's flat.

Singh has completed his MBBS in 2000 from King George's Medical University and MD in transfusion medicine from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in 2007.

He was presently posted at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, Etawah, and associated with several prominent hospitals. A police official informed that the doctor was involved in the illegal blood supply business to make easy money in a short period.

Also Read: Six Children Dead, Hundreds Hospitalisted In Bengal Suffering From Viral Infection

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
blood supply racket 
saline water 
dr abhay pratap singh 
abhishek pathak 
uttar pradesh 
lucknow 
punjab 
haryana 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X