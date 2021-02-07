This 14 February, Gift Your Valentine A Perfect Portrait To Make A Disabled Smile

When in love all things seem to be beautiful, cheery, and magical. When a person is in love, they tend to think that their partner is the most beautiful person on the face of the planet, and why shouldn't they? For them, the love and the beauty of their special someone know no bounds.

So, what if Atypical Advantage told you that we can help you in capturing that eternal beauty on a piece of paper/canvas and keep it with you forever? With Valentine's Day just around the corner, how about presenting your Valentine with a gift that will let them know just how much you love and cherish them?

The world is full of Atypical people doing amazing things! People, who could breathe life into the canvas, who could draw human portraits using latte coffee, who could draw digital portraits in 3 minutes. Yet, Artists with Disabilities struggle to find a livelihood.

Meet Ajay Jayaprakash who got into upside-down art after a fatal bike accident or Payal Shrishamal who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy or Varun who has Fragile X syndrome. All of these artists are coming together to paint the Portrait of your Perfect Valentine.





This Valentine's day, Atypical Advantage is presenting to you eight super talented artists with disabilities, who will be more than glad to make the portrait of your special someone. You can choose a medium of your choice out of the 5 options available and also choose the artist whose style you like the most! Place your order, share the photo of your loved one and the Atypical Artist would create a memorable valentine portrait which will be delivered in a treasure box.

This is a one-of-a-kind initiative in India that aims to generate massive livelihood and spread awareness about the abilities of specially-abled people. Atypical Advantage is the planet's first Talent Platform for people with disabilities (PWD) where you can hire Talent, Buy Products or paintings, or commission Artwork. It tries to map the skills of people with disabilities across the country and match them with potential employers.





"Lack of exposure creates the greatest divide in the society and our talent needs an opportunity to perform," says Vineet Saraiwala, founder of Atypical Advantage. Within just two months of its inception, the platform has received an overwhelming response from its 5000+ unique visitors and hosts 270+ talents and 185+ Artworks. You should definitely surprise your valentine with this memorable custom Human portrait from Atypical Advantage.

